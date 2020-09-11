New Delhi, September 11: Union Minister for Railways Suresh Angadi has tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. Suresh Angadi said that he was asymptomatic. The union minister took to Twitter to give information about his illness. He added that he was doing fine. India Sees Highest Single-Day Spike of 96,551 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours, Tally Crosses 45 Lakh Mark, Death Toll Rises to 76,271.

Angadi also advised all the people to monitor their health and should get themselves tested for the virus. The Union Minister tweeted, “I have tested #Covid19 positive today. I am doing fine. Taking the advice of doctors. Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms.”

Tweet by Suresh Angadi:

I have tested #Covid19 positive today. I am doing fine. Taking the advise of doctors. Requesting all those who have come in close contact with me in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms. @PMOIndia — Suresh Angadi (@SureshAngadi_) September 11, 2020

Last month, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi. Shah was admitted to the AIIMS on August 18 for post-COVID-19 care. On August 2, Shah was tested positive for coronavirus.

