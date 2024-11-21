Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 21 (PTI) The Kerala state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday decided to organize adalats led by ministers to address public grievances at the taluk level.

These adalats are scheduled to take place in December 2024 and January 2025 and officials from respective district collectorate, taluk office and departments concerned with the complaints will take part in them.

Also Read | Tripura Government Signs INR 683.27 Crore Deal With Tata Technologies To Upgrade ITIs.

The Adalat will address a wide range of issues, including land-related matters such as 'pokku varavu' (land reclassification), border demarcation, illegal construction, land encroachment, border disputes, and road obstructions, a release from the Chief Minister's Office said.

It will also cover delays or rejections in the issuance of certificates or licenses, building regulation matters (building numbers, taxes), care for the elderly, benefits for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes, issues related to fishermen, rehabilitation, financial assistance, pensions, and other needs of the physically or mentally challenged, the release said.

Also Read | Hyundai Motor India Limited To Set Up 2 Renewable Energy Plants in Tamil Nadu With Investment of INR 38 Crore.

Other issues to be dealt by these adalats include, environmental pollution, waste management, conservation of public water resources, drinking water concerns, ration card issuance (APL/BPL) for medical purposes, crop insurance, and other agricultural matters, according to the release.

Besides, the adalat will address compensation or assistance for domestic animals, food safety issues, permissions for industrial projects, health sector institution matters, protection or compensation from wildlife attacks, applications for various scholarships, wetland conservation, the cutting down of dangerous trees, issues related to endosulfan victims, and compensation for natural calamities, the release added.

The release also stated that suggestions and comments, as well as issues related to Life Mission, PSC, loan waivers, police cases, land matters such as pattayams, reclassification, applications for assistance from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund, financial assistance requests (including medical aid), government employee matters, and revenue recovery issues (such as loan repayment concessions) will not be considered in the adalats.

The District Collector concerned has been entrusted with the responsibility of managing and organizing the adalats, the release said.The Chief Secretary has been directed to issue detailed guidelines for conducting these meets, it said.

"The government gives significant emphasis on addressing public grievances. As part of this effort, adalats have been organized at various levels and stages. In April-May 2023, as part of the second anniversary of the ministry, a grievance redressal adalat was held under the leadership of the ministers, named 'Karuthalum Kaithangum', at the taluk headquarters. Buoyed by the success of it, similar such programmes led by ministers are being planned now," the release said.

The cabinet also approved the Kerala Sports (Amendment) Bill 2024, the release added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)