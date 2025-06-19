Kannur (Kerala) [India], June 19 (ANI): The Odapoo, a unique flower, is attracting multiple people to Kerala's annual 28-day Kottiyoor festival held in Kannur. The special flower is only found in Kottiyoor during the festival season and is given by people to their relatives to symbolise sharing their joy and blessings after people visit the Kottiyoor temple.

The Kottiyoor festival, also known as Kottiyoor Vysakha Mahotsavam, started on June 8 and will be happening till July 4. The festival commemorates the 'Daksha Yaga' and is a famous Hindu pilgrimage centre dedicated to Shiva and Parvati. The Akkare Kottiyoor temple, situated at the banks of the Bavali river, only opens during the festival period.

According to the local people near the temple, the people take at least one Odapoo, also known as Otapoovu flower, with them after doing a darshan of the temple, while also taking one for their relatives to spread joy while hanging the flower at their houses for over a year.

"One of the biggest attractions of the Kottiyoor festival in Kannur district is the Odapoo, a special flower that is found only in Kottiyoor during the festival season. Devotees make sure to take at least one Odapoo with them when they leave after the darshan. It is also gifted to friends and family who couldn't visit the festival, as a way to share the joy and blessings of Kottiyoor darshan with them," one of the shopkeepers who makes the flowers told ANI here.

The Otapoovu, or Odappu flower, is made from bamboo pieces, and people buy the flowers to hang them up on their homes for over a year too.

During the festival, thousands of people come to the temple and conduct puja at the temporary site. The main traditions and rituals are carried out at the shivling. The pilgrimage is done mainly during monsoon season so as to carry out the specific rituals, also making the flow of the river better for performing ablutions. After people perform their rituals and pray, the temporary structure of the temple is dismantled.

The site is also referred to as the Dakshina Kasi, knows as the Varanasi of the South, due to its religious significance to certain sects of Hindus. (ANI)

