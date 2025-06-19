Kannur, June 19: A woman in her 40s died by suicide after allegedly being publicly humiliated by a group of men in this north Kerala district, police said on Thursday. The woman, identified as Rasina, was found dead at her home in Pinarayi village on Tuesday. According to police, she was deeply disturbed after a group of men confronted her in public and allegedly subjected her male friend to a "mob trial" on Sunday evening. Panchkula Mass Suicide: 3 Children Among 7 Killed After Family Dies by Consuming Poison, Police Suspect Financial Issues.

Following a note recovered from the scene, police arrested three workers of the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), a political offshoot of banned Islamist outfit Popular Front of India (PFI), in connection with the case. The arrested have been identified as V C Mubsheer (28), K A Faisal (34) and V K Rafnas (24) -- all residents of the same area. Suicide Attempt on Facebook Live: Agra Man Tries To End Life, Blaming Uncle and Aunt on Facebook Live; Neighbours Save His Life (Watch Video).

Police said the group allegedly questioned Rasina and her friend near a mosque, later assaulting the man and detaining him for several hours. They allegedly took away his mobile phone and tablet and summoned family members to an SDPI office before releasing him late at night. The arrested men have been remanded in judicial custody. Police said more suspects may be involved and that the investigation is ongoing.

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.