Jaipur, June 19: The Rajasthan State Open School (RSOS) has officially announced the Class 10 and Class 12 results for the year 2025. The results were declared on June 19 and are now accessible on the official websites — rsos.rajasthan.gov.in and rsosadmission.rajasthan.gov.in/rsos. This year, a total of 1,03,004 students appeared for the exams, with 53,501 in Class 10 and 49,503 in Class 12.

The main examinations were conducted from April 21 to May 16, 2025. However, due to unavoidable circumstances, the exams in six border districts — Bikaner, Jaisalmer, Phalodi, Barmer, Sriganganagar, and Jodhpur — were postponed and later held from May 28 to 30. CBSE 12th Result 2025 Declared at cbseresults.nic.in: Central Board of Secondary Education Announces CBSE Board Class 12 Exam Results, Girls Outshine Boys.

This year’s result declaration has been significantly expedited compared to previous years, thanks to the adoption of an online evaluation system. The digital checking of answer sheets enabled a faster and more efficient result preparation process. NEET UG Result 2025 Declared: NTA NEET Results Out at neet.nta.nic.in, Know How To Check Scorecard.

How to Check RSOS Class 10, 12 Result 2025

Visit the official website – rsos.rajasthan.gov.in.

Click on “Class 10” or “Class 12” result link on the homepage.

Enter your enrolment number, date of birth, and security code.

Click on Submit.

Your result will appear on the screen.

Download and save the digital copy of your mark sheet.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards handy to access enrolment details. In case of any issues, RSOS helpline services will be available to assist after the result declaration.

