Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], January 28 (ANI): The Opposition on Tuesday intensified its attack on the Kerala government over the Sabarimala gold theft case, reiterating its demand for the resignation of State Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan and asserting that there would be no compromise on the issue.

Congress MLAs CR Mahesh and Najeeb Kanthapuram continued their satyagraha protest inside the Kerala Legislative Assembly for the second consecutive day, demanding accountability and immediate action from the government. The Opposition alleged serious lapses in the handling of the case and maintained that the minister's resignation was inevitable to ensure a fair probe.

Also Read | Who Was Ajit Pawar? Biography, Family Tree, and Political Journey of NCP Leader.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA PC Vishnunadh said that the UDF will continue to protest in the Kerala Assembly over the Sabrimala gold theft issue on the second day and alleged that State Devaswom Minister VN Vasavan was involved in the conspiracy.

The Kerala Legislative Assembly began its proceedings on Wednesday. "The Devaswom Minister should resign, as he is also a part of this conspiracy and gold theft. Earlier, our demand was the removal of the Devaswom Minister and the Devaswom Board President, which has already been done. Now, our next demand is prevailing. Whatever is happening is within the government's knowledge. State Devaswom Minister (V N Vasavan) was involved in the conspiracy, and we do not want any further discussion. We are protesting in the Assembly," Vishnunadh told ANI.

Also Read | Ajit Pawar, 5 Others Die in Baramati Plane Crash, Confirms DGCA (Videos).

His remarks came amid a protest by United Democratic Front (UDF) members in the Assembly, who disrupted proceedings by holding placards, shouting slogans, and even singing a parody song. Later, LDF MLAs also staged a walkout from the Assembly. The Opposition demanded the resignation of the state Devaswom Minister, VN Vasavan, over the Sabarimala gold theft case.

Furthermore, Kollam Vigilance Court on Friday granted statutory bail to former Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) administrative officer Murari Babu in two cases related to the alleged gold loss at the Sabarimala temple. The court granted bail after 90 days had elapsed since his arrest, and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) failed to file charge sheets within the stipulated period. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)