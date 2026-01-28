Mumbai, January 28: Ajit Anantrao Pawar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and a central figure in the state’s political landscape for over three decades, died on the morning of January 28, 2026. He was 66. Ajit Pawar was killed alongside four others when their chartered Learjet 45 aircraft crashed during an attempted emergency landing at the Baramati airstrip. Known widely as "Dada" (elder brother), Pawar was a formidable administrator and a master of coalition arithmetic whose career redefined the state’s power dynamics.

A Tragic End in the Family Bastion

The accident occurred at approximately 8:45 AM while Pawar was traveling from Mumbai to his home base of Baramati for a scheduled rally. According to reports, the aircraft encountered instability during its descent, losing balance before impact.

The DGCA confirmed that all six individuals on board, including two pilots, a personal security officer, and an attendant, perished in the crash. The news has sent shockwaves through the Mahayuti government, where Pawar served as the Finance and Planning Minister under Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. Ajit Pawar, 5 Others Die in Baramati Plane Crash, Confirms DGCA (Videos).

Ajit Pawar Family Tree

Ajit Pawar was born on July 22, 1959, into one of India’s most influential political families. He was the son of Anantrao Pawar and the nephew of Sharad Pawar, the patriarch of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Father: Anantrao Pawar (worked in the film industry; brother of Sharad Pawar).

Anantrao Pawar (worked in the film industry; brother of Sharad Pawar). Wife: Sunetra Pawar (active in social work and the cooperative sector).

Sunetra Pawar (active in social work and the cooperative sector). Sons: Parth Pawar (former Lok Sabha candidate) and Jay Pawar.

Parth Pawar (former Lok Sabha candidate) and Jay Pawar. Cousin: Supriya Sule (Member of Parliament and daughter of Sharad Pawar).

Following the death of his father, Ajit left college to assist his family, eventually entering public life under the mentorship of his uncle.

Ajit Pawar Political Journey: From Cooperatives to the Cabinet

Pawar’s career began in the 1980s within Maharashtra’s powerful cooperative sector. He was elected to the board of a sugar factory in 1982 and served as the chairman of the Pune District Central Cooperative Bank for 16 years.

He entered the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly in 1991, winning the Baramati seat, a constituency he would go on to represent for seven terms. Over the years, he held nearly every major portfolio in the state cabinet, including Water Resources, Energy, and Rural Development. He earned a reputation as a "no-nonsense" administrator, known for his 6:00 AM meetings and strict adherence to punctuality.

The Great Split and Recent Reconciliation

The most defining chapter of his career began in July 2023, when he led a major rebellion against his uncle, Sharad Pawar. Citing a need for "stability and development," he broke away from the original NCP to join the BJP-Shiv Sena alliance. This move resulted in a legal battle that eventually saw the Election Commission grant Ajit Pawar the official party name and the "clock" symbol.

However, in the months leading up to his death, the political climate had shifted toward reconciliation. In early January 2026, Ajit Pawar announced that "family tensions had ended," and his faction had begun forming local alliances with Sharad Pawar's faction for upcoming civic polls, signaling a thawing of the bitter rivalry. Maharashtra: NCP Announces New National Executive Under Ajit Pawar’s Leadership.

Ajit Pawar Legacy

Pawar’s death leaves a significant void in the Mahayuti alliance and the politics of Western Maharashtra. He was often described as the "budget man" of the state, having presented more state budgets than almost any other contemporary leader. While his career was occasionally shadowed by controversies regarding irrigation projects, his grip on the grassroots level remained unshaken.

His departure comes at a critical time for the state government, which now faces the challenge of maintaining the complex political balance he helped sustain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 28, 2026 10:31 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).