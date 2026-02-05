Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 5 (ANI): The Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) Opposition MLAs in Kerala staged a protest outside the state legislative assembly on Thursday over the case of alleged theft of Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple gold.

The case concerns the alleged theft of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idol plates and the loss of gold from the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) doorframes.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Result Today, February 05, 2026: Check Winning Numbers, Live Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

The Opposition has been continuously protesting against the ruling CPI(M)-led LDF government over the gold theft case, amid allegations of CPI(M) leaders' involvement.

On Wednesday, Kerala Leader of the Opposition VD Satheesan denied attacking the watch-and-ward staff during the uproar in the assembly.

Also Read | How To Download Bharat Taxi App.

Referring to the Chief Minister's remarks in the assembly, he called them completely false and misleading. He further affirmed that the opposition parties will continue their protest over the Sabarimala gold controversy throughout the ongoing state assembly session.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had lashed out at the Opposition for attempting to "deliberately attempting to create trouble" in the Legislative Assembly and urged the House to condemn the "antics."

"We are continuing our protest related to the Sabarimala gold smuggling issue. Yesterday in the House, the Chief Minister made a completely false and misleading statement. He claimed that we attacked the watch-and-ward staff with sticks; this is untrue, and he must withdraw it. He even said there was violence. Everyone knows who actually created that scene; those responsible are sitting right there. We did not engage in any such act. Holding banners in protest is not new in the Assembly. Even the Speaker himself said that there was no issue serious enough to require a meeting in his chamber," said VD Satheesan.

The Kerala Assembly witnessed uproarious scenes as UDF MLAs attempted to enter the Speaker's chamber as they raised slogans over the case of alleged theft of Sabarimala Ayyappa Temple gold. The opposition protested with placards and banners against the alleged interference by the Chief Minister's office in the Special Investigation Team's (SIT) probe into the Sabarimala gold cases.

Opposition leaders, including Congress MLA Anwar Sadat, attempted to enter the Speaker's chamber. Visuals from the Assembly showed House watch-and-ward personnel restraining opposition members. As the protest intensified, Speaker AN Shamseer rose from his seat and left. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)