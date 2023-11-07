New Delhi [India], November 7 (ANI): Continuing its investigations in the Kerala Popular Front of India (PFI) case, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a fresh chargesheet against the assault team member of the outfit, the agency said on Tuesday.

The counter-terror agency filed the supplementary chargesheet on Monday against Saheer KV-- an accused in the case registered against the banned terror outfit PFI in Kerala.

On May 16 this year, Saheer, the Pattambi Area Secretary of the PFI, was apprehended by the Absconder Tracking Team of the NIA. The accused had been on the run since the heinous crime involving the targeted killing of Sreenivasan on April 16 last year.

A resident of Pattambi in Kerala's Palakkad region, Saheer was an integral part of the PFI Assault Team responsible for carrying out the terror act, said the NIA, adding "Saheer now faces multiple charges under various sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A) and the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."

On March 17 this year, the NIA filed a comprehensive chargesheet against 59 accused individuals involved in this case.

The case was registered in September 2022 by the NIA to probe the criminal conspiracy hatched by the PFI and its leaders and cadres to create a communal divide between people of different communities through the radicalisation of impressionable Muslim youth, training them in the handling of weapons and raising funds for carrying out acts of terror and violence with the ultimate objective of establishing an Islamic Rule in India by 2047.

"Efforts are actively underway to trace and apprehend the remaining 10 absconding accused," added the NIA. (ANI)

