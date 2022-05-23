Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], May 23 (ANI): The Kerala Police on Monday said that they have begun investigating a viral video in which a boy is seen raising a provocative slogan allegedly at a Popular Front of India (PFI) march.

"The video came to our notice yesterday only and we are examining where this happened," said the police.

A video of a boy raising a provocative slogan allegedly in the PFI march is circulating on social media.

In the video, a boy is seen raising the slogan that "Hindus should keep rice for their last rites and Christians should keep incense for their last rites. If your live decently you can live in our land and if you don't live decently properly, we know azadi (freedom). Live decently, decently, decently."

People were repeating the slogan in the viral video.

According to PFI officials, they had a march in Alapuzha on Saturday and they had a set of official slogans. "This slogan was not among them. A lot of workers from various places attended the march. When volunteers noticed this slogan, they prevented raising that slogan," said PFI officials.

Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

