Realme, the Chinese tech giant, will launch the Pad X tablet in the home country on May 26, 2022. The Realme Pad X is listed on the company's official China website, revealing its launch date and time. According to the listing, Realme Pad X launch will take place on the above mentioned date at 2 pm local time (11:30 am IST). The tablet is now available for pre-booking in China via the official website. Realme GT Neo 3T To Debut in India Next Month: Report.

Realme Pad X (Photo Credits: Realme)

It will be available in three colours - blue, neon and black. The Realme Pad X is likely to feature an 11-inch Quad HD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. According to the teaser, Realme Pad X will come with a single rear camera and support for stylus.

Realme Pad X (Photo Credits: Realme)

Moreover, Realme Pad X is expected to pack an 8,360mAh battery, a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos. Apart from this nothing more is known. Realme Pad X is listed on the China website with a price tag of CNY 99,999 (approximately Rs 61,000).

