Kochi (Kerala) [India], December 12 (ANI): Pulsar Suni and five other accused were produced before the District Court in Kochi on Friday in connection with the 2017 actress assault case.

Commenting on the proceedings, the survivor's advocate TB Mini said to reporters, "I am expecting judgment not only in this case but also in the case relating to the memory card and cases of contempt. The court had already said that Pulsar Suni and five others had committed the offence."

Also Read | 'Cities Are Covered Under Blanket of Poisonous Air': Rahul Gandhi Raises Air Pollution Concerns in Lok Sabha, Urges Govt to Present City-Wise Action Plan (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, the Ernakulam Sessions Court had on Monday acquitted Malayalam actor and the 8th accused, Dileep, in the 2017 case. The case pertained to an actress who worked in Malayalam, Tamil, and Telugu films and was allegedly abducted and molested inside her car by a group of men who forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017.

Dileep, who was accused of conspiring and hiring a gang to execute the crime, was found not guilty of the allegation that he orchestrated the assault.

Also Read | Will the US, Russia, China, India and Japan Form a New Strategic Superclub? What We Know About the Possible C5 or Core 5.

The charges invoked against the accused span a wide range of IPC sections, including criminal conspiracy (120A, 120B), abetment (109), wrongful confinement (342, 357), kidnapping (366), outraging modesty (354), attempt to disrobe (354B), gang rape (376D), criminal intimidation (506(i)), destruction of evidence (201), harbouring an offender (212), and common intention (34). The trial, which began on March 8, 2018, has been lengthy and complex.

A total of 261 witnesses were examined, many in camera, including several prominent film personalities, with 28 witnesses turning hostile. Over the years, two special prosecutors stepped down, and the survivor's request to replace the presiding judge was denied. The prosecution submitted 833 documents and 142 material objects, while the defence produced 221 documents. Witness examination alone spanned 438 days. (ANI)

While the actor expressed profound gratitude to his family, supporters and legal team upon acquittal, the Kerala Government has decided to appeal against the judgment. The Kerala Law Minister, P Rajeev, said that he has discussed the appeal matter with the state Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan and extended support to the actress.

"The state government's decision is to appeal against the trial court verdict in the actress's attack case. Respected. Discussed this matter with the Chief Minister. The government is with the survival," said P Rajeev on Facebook. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)