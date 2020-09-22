Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 22 (ANI): Kerala on Monday reported 2,910 new cases of COVID-19, while 3,022 patients who were undergoing treatment recovered. This is the highest number of recoveries reported in a single day so far.

Of those diagnosed, 2,653 people were infected through contact and the contact source of 313 was unknown. While 36 of them have come back from overseas and 133 from other states. Also, 88 healthcare workers were also infected, said the Health Minister's Office.

Also Read | Smaaash, Promoted by Sachin Tendulkar, Closes Its Gaming Centres Amid Financial Crisis Due to Lockdown.

As many as 18 fatalities in the state were confirmed due to COVID-19, taking the death toll to 553.

The district-wise figures for the positive cases are Thiruvananthapuram (533), Kozhikode (376), Malappuram (349), Kannur (314), Ernakulam (299), Kollam (195), Thrissur (183), Palakkad (167), Kottayam (156), Alappuzha (112), Kasargod (110), Idukki (82), Wayanad (18) and Pathanamthitta (16).

Also Read | Maharashtra: Six Held With 18 Country-Made Pistols in Pune.

Till now, 98,724 people have been cured of COVID-19 in the state and at present, there are 39,285 patients undergoing treatment for the virus.

A total of 2,18,907 people are under observation across the state, 1,93,129 at their homes or institutional quarantine centres and 25,778 in hospitals. On Monday, 2,681 people were hospitalised.

In the last 24 hours, 25,848 samples were tested. A total of 24,50,599 samples have so far been sent for testing, including 1,96,191 samples from high public exposure groups as part of sentinel surveillance.

Thirteen new places were declared as hotspots while 12 areas were excluded from the list. Presently, there are 639 hotspots in Kerala. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)