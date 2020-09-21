Pune, September 21: Police have seized 18 country-made pistols and 27 cartridges from six history-sheeters in Hadapsar area of the city, an officer said on Monday.

"We received a tip-off that five to six people have come to Hadapsar area and they are possessing firearms. Accordingly, a trap was laid and six suspects were apprehended," he said.

A case has been registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Arms Act.

