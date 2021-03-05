Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 5 (PTI) Kerala logged 2,776 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 10 health workers and 16 related deaths on Friday, taking the caseload to 10,72,785 and the toll to 4,271.

As many as 3,638 people were cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,24,309, health minister K K Shailaja said.

A total of 66,103 samples were examined on Friday, taking the overall number to 1,17,79,163, she said

The test positivity rate stood at 4.20 per cent.

Among the districts, Kozhikode reported the highest number of cases at 358, followed by Malappuram with 298 and Ernakulam with 291.

"Out of those affected today, 66 reached the state from outside while 2,504 contracted the disease from their contacts. The source of infection of 196 people are yet to be traced.

Ten health workers are also among the infected," the Minister said in a release.

Currently, there are 43,562 persons under treatment in the state.

She also said 1,80,107 persons are under observation, out of which 6,371 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

One region was classified as a hot spot and two were removed, taking the total number in the state to 357. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)