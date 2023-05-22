New Delhi [India], May 22 (ANI): Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways and Ayush, Sarbananda Sonowal made five major announcements focusing on green shipping and digitisation of the ports at the end of the ministry's second Chintan Shivir held in Kerala's Munnar on Monday.

The 'Panch Karma Sankalp' includes five major announcements which are - MoPSW to provide 30 per cent financial support for the promotion of Green Shipping; Under the Green Tug Transition Programme Jawaharlal Nehru Port, VO Chidambaranar Port, Paradip Port and Deendayal Port, Kandla will procure two tugs each; Deendayal Port and VO Chidambaranar Port, Tuticorin to be developed as Green Hydrogen Hub; Single Window Portal to facilitate and monitor river and sea cruises; Jawaharlal Nehru Port and VO Chidambaranar Port, Tuticorin to become smart port by next year.

Speaking on the occasion Sonowal said, "It is a moment of satisfaction as we have been able to put together these five action areas during this ongoing 'Chintan Shivir' with a clear focus to promote green shipping and bringing efficiency via digitisation of port operations. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the ministry remains steadfast in its endeavour to become a global leader in the maritime sector."

The initiatives announced will not only further this objective but also help us bring in more sustainable development in the maritime sector. By bringing in the sustainable element in a robust manner, we are aiming at achieving transformational transportation which is effective, efficient and energetic - a vision of PM Modi ji. I am hopeful that the reflections from this Chintan Shiver will help create the roadmap to put India at the top echelon of global maritime leaders." he added.

Union Minister further said that he would review the progress with respect to these targets in a mid-year Chintan after a few months and mentioned strict action may be taken in case of any delay in project completion.

The second day of the Chintan Shivir was focused upon an insightful session which came up with some in-depth analysis and discussions on improving Port Administration, standardisation and sharing of cargo handling in major ports and how to enhance cargo, VGF, PPP in Inland Waterways and Coastal Shipping.

The implementation of various initiatives to promote coastal shipping in conjunction with the development of coastal berths infrastructure under the Sagarmala programme has led to a significant rise in the cargo movement by coastal shipping.

The cargo handled by coastal shipping has grown to 151 MMTPA in 2022-23 which was 74 MMTPA in 2014-15.

Also, consistent growth has been seen in cargo handling via IWT, it was only 30 MTPA in 2014 which has now grown to 126 MTPA in 2022-23.

Shivir concluded with a discussion on good governance, work culture and leadership. (ANI)

