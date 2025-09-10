Construction of the International Institute for People with Disabilities in Kasaragod (Photo Source: Different Art Center Trivandrum)

Kasaragod (Kerala) [India], September 10 (ANI): The construction of the International Institute for People with Disabilities (IIPD), a Rs 100-crore flagship project aimed at empowering persons with disabilities, commenced in Kasaragod on Wednesday, according to a release.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by renowned filmmaker and Padma Vibhushan awardee Adoor Gopalakrishnan, along with acclaimed writer T. Padmanabhan.

"The institute being established in Kasaragod is a model initiative that Kerala is presenting to the world. The success of the IIPD will be pivotal to the cultural and inclusive progress of society," Adoor Gopalakrishnan said. Writer Padmanabhan lauded Different Art Centre (DAC) Founder and Executive Director Gopinath Muthukad for his perseverance in bringing the project to life.

The project will be developed on a 20-acre campus in Madikai, Kasaragod. Modelled on the Different Art Centre (DAC) in Thiruvananthapuram, the Kasaragod IIPD will feature international-standard training facilities in arts and sports, advanced therapy systems, personalised assistive device units, vocational training centres, medical care, and expanded rehabilitation infrastructure, the release stated.

"At DAC, children receive personalized therapies and training in various art forms, including magic, music, dance, drama, and painting, and also have the opportunity to perform before audiences. Their mothers, too, earn livelihoods through DAC's small-scale manufacturing units. Envisioned as an expanded version of DAC, IIPD is designed to serve 1,000 beneficiaries annually and is expected to be fully operational by 2029. More than just an institution, IIPD aims to empower persons with disabilities and their families socially, emotionally, and economically," Muthukad said.

The IIPD at Kasaragod is envisioned as a vital support system, serving not only Kerala but also neighbouring regions, including Karnataka and Dakshina Kannada. It is designed to support children affected by endosulfan as well as persons with disabilities from across India and beyond. Once complete, the IIPD will be the largest institution of its kind in the country.

The ceremony opened with floral tributes to the late M.K. Luka, who had donated land for the project. Construction will be undertaken by the Uralungal Labour Contract Co-operative Society (ULCCS). On the occasion, DAC Executive Director Gopinath Muthukad formally handed over the agreement and the first instalment of the construction cost to ULCCS Chairman Rameshan Palery.

The function was presided over by DAC Chairman and former Chief Secretary Jiji Thomson IAS. Project details were presented by Dr. Muhammed Asheel, National Professional Officer at the World Health Organization, India, the release added

District Panchayat President Baby Balakrishnan, Madikai Grama Panchayat President S. Preetha, Damodar Architects CEO K. Damodaran, Manoj Ottapalam, Thankamma, and Sasheendran Madikai were also present. (ANI)

