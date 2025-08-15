Kochi (Kerala) [India], August 15 (ANI): The Southern Naval Command marked the 79th Independence Day with a grand ceremonial parade, reviewed by Vice Admiral V. Srinivas, PVSM, AVSM, NM, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Southern Naval Command. The event showcased the Navy's discipline, dedication, and commitment to safeguarding the nation's maritime frontiers.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered his 12th consecutive Independence Day address from the Red Fort on Friday, emphasizing India's unwavering commitment to national security and farmers' rights. In his speech, he declared that India will assert full control over its share of river waters, describing the Indus Water Treaty as "an injustice" that had deprived Indian farmers while benefiting the neighbouring country.

He stressed that compromises on farmers' and national interests "are not acceptable... not anymore.

In his speech PM Modi said, "Bharat has decided that blood and water will not flow together. The Indus Water Treaty was an injustice to the people of India. The rivers of India were irrigating the enemy country while our own farmers were deprived of water. Now, the right over India's share of water belongs only to India and its farmers."

"The people of our country have clearly understood how unjust and one-sided the Indus agreement is. The waters of rivers originating in India have been irrigating the fields of our enemies, while the farmers and the land of my own country remain thirsty without water. This was such an agreement that has caused unimaginable damage to the farmers of my country for the last seven decades. Now, the right over the water belongs only to the farmers of India," he added.

On national security, the Prime Minister warned against nuclear threats, reflecting on the April 22 Pahalgam massacre.PM Modi said, "Entire India was outraged, and the entire world was shocked by such a massacre (Pahalgam)...Operation Sindoor is the expression of that outrage.... Destruction in Pakistan is so massive that new revelations are being made every day and new information is coming out daily."

"I am very proud that from the ramparts of the Red Fort, I am getting the opportunity to salute the heroes of Operation Sindoor. Our brave jawans punished the enemy beyond its imagination. On 22nd April, terrorists from across the border came to Pahalgam and killed people after asking their religion. Entire India was outraged, and the entire world was shocked by such a massacre. Operation Sindoor is the expression of that outrage," he added. (ANI)

