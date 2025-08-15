New Delhi, August 15: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day address from the Red Fort, unveiled an ambitious national security initiative titled 'Mission Sudarshan Chakra', aimed at protecting India’s critical establishments over the next decade through indigenous technological development within the coming ten years. “Every citizen must feel protected,” PM Modi said.

“This mission will be research-based and developed entirely with indigenous technology,” PM Modi declared, emphasising self-reliance in strategic innovation. The initiative is expected to encompass a multi-layered security framework, integrating advanced surveillance, cyber protection, and physical infrastructure safeguards tailored to India’s evolving threat landscape. Pradhan Mantri Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana: PM Narendra Modi Announces Employment Initiative in Independence Day 2025 Speech, Youth To Get INR 15,000 for Securing First Job in Private Sector.

PM Modi Announces ‘Mission Sudarshan Chakra’

Drawing inspiration from the Mahabharata, PM Modi invoked the moment when Lord Krishna shielded the sun to enable Arjun to defeat Jayadrath. “We are taking inspiration from Lord Krishna, who once barred sunlight from reaching Earth. That divine intervention changed the course of battle. Today, we must similarly shield our vital institutions from emerging threats,” he said, blending mythology with modern strategic vision.

Though specific details of Mission Sudarshan Chakra remain under wraps, sources suggest it will involve collaboration between India’s premier research agencies, defence establishments, and private innovators. The mission aligns with the government’s broader push for Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), especially in defence and critical infrastructure. The announcement comes amid heightened global concerns over cyber warfare, hybrid threats, and sabotage of strategic assets. Pakistan’s Sleep Is Still Disturbed, the Scale of Destruction Was Immense, Says PM Narendra Modi in His Independence Day Speech on Operation Sindoor (Watch Videos).

PM Modi’s emphasis on indigenous technology signals a move away from dependency on foreign systems, reinforcing national sovereignty in security architecture. The Prime Minister’s speech also touched on India’s historical vulnerabilities, including the 2008 Mumbai attacks, underscoring the need for proactive and integrated security planning.

“We cannot afford to be reactive. We must anticipate and prepare,” he said. As India celebrates its 79th year of independence, Mission Sudarshan Chakra stands as a symbolic and strategic commitment to safeguarding the nation’s future. It reflects a fusion of cultural ethos and cutting-edge innovation, positioning India to meet the challenges of the next decade with resilience and technological prowess.

