Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 18 (ANI): The Sree Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala's capital city of Thiruvananthapuram will be holding the Murajapam rituals starting from November 20, temple officials said adding that actor Rana Daggubati is set to inaugurate the cultural events.

The Murajapam is the ritual chanting of the four Vedas by Vedic scholars from various parts of the country, in seven muras or turns, each of which lasts eight days. This grand festival is celebrated once in six years. Lakshadeepam is a festival of lighting one hundred thousand (100,000) lamps at the temple, and it denotes the culmination of the renowned 56-day Murajapan.

During Murajapam, Vedas are chanted in seven cycles or muras, with each mura lasting eight days. Each cycle ends with a sacred procession known as the Muraseeveli carried out by the priests in decorated vahanas of the Ulsavavigrahams of Sree Padmanabha Swamy, Narasimha Swamy and Thiruvambadi Krishna Swamy along the Seevelippura, the outer corridor of the temple. A darshan of the Lord on January 14, 2026, is considered equal to attaining "Vaikuntha Darshanam" (Vision of Vaikuntha).

According to Karamana Jayan, a member of the Governing Council of the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple (representing the Central Government), the Murajapam rituals will last for 56 days. It will take place daily from 6:30 AM to 8:30 AM, and again from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM.

"The Murajapam rituals will begin on November 20. The chanting lasts for 56 days, divided into eight cycles, and is performed in 7 rounds. Vedic chanting and Sahasranama chanting will take place from 6:30 AM to 8:30 AM and again from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM," he said.

"The 48-day Jalajapam will be held at Padmatheertha Kulam from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM. After the 4:30 chanting session, the Mura Shiveli will be conducted at 8:30 PM every day." The Jalapam ritual involves reciting mantras while partially and fully immersed in water.

According to him, the first Mura Shiveli (temple elephant procession) on November 27 will be held on the Anantha Vahana (Sepent Shaped Vehicle); the second on December 5 on the Kamala Vahana (Lotus-Shaped Vehicle); the third on December 13 on the Indra Vahana ( the deity is carried on a mount that represents Airavata, the divine white elephant of Lord Indra); the fourth on December 21 on the Pallinilavu Vahana (quarter-moon shaped vehicle); the fifth on December 29 again on the Indra Vahana; and the sixth on January 6 on the Pallinilavu Vahana. The final seventh round will culminate on January 14 with Makara Shiveli (Procession of the deity inside the temple premises) and Lakshadeepam (festival of lighting one hundred thousand lamps at the temple).

He added, "Devotees will have the opportunity to listen directly to the Vedic hymns and recitations of the Sahasranama. To promote Vedic knowledge among devotees, Veda Mandapams (halls) will be set up at all four entrances of the temple for the entire 56 days."

Under the banner 'Vande Padmanabham', cultural programs by renowned artists from across India will be staged from November 20 to January 10, 2026, between 5 PM and 9 PM at the East and North Nadhas. Actor Rana Daggubati is set to inaugurate the cultural events on November 20 at 5 PM.

Further, he said, "Facilities have been arranged at the temple counter for devotees to make offerings related to Murajapam and Lakshadeepam. Additionally, devotees can participate in the Lakshadeepam on January 14 by offering the Eka Deeparchana at a fee of ₹100, for which arrangements are in place." (ANI)

