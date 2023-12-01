Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 1 (ANI): Five days after a six-year-old girl was kidnapped for ransom from Oyoor in Kerala's Kollam city, three people have been taken into custody by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) from Puliyara near Shenkottai on the Tamil Nadu-Kerala border.

The missing girl was found by police on November 28 in the Pooyappally area. She was kidnapped on November 27.

Also Read | SpiceJet Passengers Create Ruckus at Delhi Airport After Patna-Bound Flight Delays for Seven Hours (Watch Video).

As per the police, the girl was found in Ashramam Maidanam, a ground in Kollam city, apparently abandoned by the kidnappers.

The six-year-old was abducted from the Pooyappally area when she was heading to tuition class with her eight-year-old brother on Monday evening, the police said.

Also Read | COP28 Summit 2023: PM Narendra Modi Meets UK Counterpart Rishi Sunak on Sidelines of COP Summit in Dubai.

The kidnappers, suspected to be four in number and including one woman, came in a white car and abducted the child, the police added.

The police said that the child's mother had received a ransom call of Rs 5 lakh.

Meanwhile, the interrogation by police is underway and further details related to the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)