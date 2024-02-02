Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], February 2 (ANI): Congress-led United Democratic Front on Thursday after Speaker AN Shamseer declined to entertain the opposition's adjournment motion seeking to debate a Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) inquiry against the IT company owned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, T Veena.

The opposition members protested the Speaker's ruling stating that the matter was pending before the statutory body.

The UDF members went into the well of the House holding placards and raised slogans against the LDF government. They sought the resignation of the Chief Minister.

Leader of Opposition in the Assembly, VD Satheesan, alleged that the Chief Minister indulged in massive corruption and he did not deserve to be on his chair

Satheean reiterated that they were bringing out serious allegations against the Chief Minister in the Assembly, especially the monthly payment scam involving the IT firm owned by his daughter.

"The Chief Minister didn't even turn up today to the Assembly as he knew we were about to bring this issue up today," Satheesan told ANI.

He said that the ruling party legislators have not allowed the UDF MLAs to speak since they were making an allegation against the Chief Minister.

"It's the ruling side today disturbed the assembly proceedings. When MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan brought up this issue, the Chief Minister then said they were not able to submit papers to the income tax settlement board. Now it turns out that they haven't submitted them on multiple occasions. It is massive corruption and the Chief Minister is not deserving to be on the chair," Satheesan said. (ANI)

