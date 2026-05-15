India News | Keralam CM-designate VD Satheesan Meets Pinarayi Vijayan Ahead of Swearing-in Ceremony

Thiruvananthapuram (Keralam), May 15 (ANI): Keralam Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan on Friday met outgoing Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Pinarayi Vijayan at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram as part of a series of courtesy visits ahead of his swearing-in ceremony scheduled for May 18.

Satheesan also visited senior Congress leader AK Antony to seek his blessings and later shared a message on X expressing gratitude for Antony's support and guidance.

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"Visited #AKAntony Sir and sought his blessings. His unwavering support, guidance, and wisdom continue to be a great source of strength as we move forward with renewed commitment and responsibility," Satheesan wrote.

https://x.com/vdsatheesan/status/2055168074010235175

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The Chief Minister-designate also visited the residence of late Congress leader G Karthikeyan and met his family. Speaking to reporters, Satheesan recalled Karthikeyan's role in shaping his political career.

"Everyone knows my relationship with Karthikeyan sir. I am someone who had actually moved away from student and youth politics. When I returned, it was he who insisted that I contest for the Assembly in 1996 and 2001," Satheesan said.

Satheesan also met AK Antony and K Karunakaran and told them that he would be an asset to the party if he became an MLA, and it was he who brought me to that path," he added.

Satheesan said Karthikeyan's family remained like his own family and described the late leader as the person who introduced him to mainstream politics.

The Congress leader also visited UDF convenor and Congress MP Adoor Prakash at his residence in Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking to reporters, Satheesan praised Adoor Prakash for effectively coordinating the United Democratic Front (UDF) during the Assembly elections.

"He is the convener of the UDF and very senior to me. During this election period, he worked very hard, travelling across Keralam, coordinating the UDF, and ensuring the success of initiatives like the 'Puthuyuga Yatra'. The results we see are a testament to that," Satheesan said.

The Chief Minister-designate also reiterated that Keralam had voted in favour of secularism in the Assembly elections.

"Some people are trying to start the hate campaign in Keralam. This is secular Keralam. The result of this election is a declaration of the Keralam people to the entire country that our state is secular. We will keep it that way," he said.

The Congress-led UDF secured a sweeping victory in the 140-member Keralam Assembly, winning 102 seats and ending the Left Democratic Front's decade-long rule in the state. Satheesan is scheduled to take oath as Chief Minister on May 18 at 10 am at Lok Bhavan. (ANI)

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