Noida, Mar 23 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority has directed workers to complete by October work on a key flyover that would help thousands of daily commuters in the industrial area of Greater Noida, officials said on Saturday.

The three-lane flyover, funded by the UPSIDA and constructed by UP Rajya Setu Nigam Ltd, is being built at a cost of Rs 18.40 crore. The 391.4-metre flyover will connect the Flated Factory Complex, UPSIDA, to the Savitri Bai Phule Inter College in Greater Noida, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Businessman Shot Dead by Suspended Constable Over Alleged Affair With Wife in Waluj, Arrested.

UPSIDA's CEO Mayur Maheshwari, principal general manager Rajiv Tyagi and other senior officers of the authority on Saturday made an on-ground inspection of the project where officials concerned were directed to expedite work.

"In line with UPSIDA's commitment to providing world-class infrastructure for its allottees, we inspected the ongoing construction of a three-lane flyover project. Funded by UPSIDA and constructed by UP Rajya Setu Nigam Ltd at a cost of Rs 18.40 crore, the 391.4-metre flyover will connect the Flated Factory Complex, UPSIDA, to the Savitri Bai Phule Inter College in Greater Noida," Maheshwari said.

Also Read | BSEB 12th Result 2024: Over 87% Students Pass Class 12 Board Exam in Bihar.

"With over 50 per cent of the substructure work already completed, the project is progressing at a rapid pace and is expected to be finished by October 2024, a significant five months ahead of schedule," Maheshwari said.

The officer said upon completion, the flyover will not only benefit the industries established in UPSIDA Industrial Area Site-5 and EPIP (Export Promotion Industrial Park) but will also serve as a major boon for residents in nearby areas by easing traffic congestion.

According to UPSIDA's principal GM Rajiv Tyagi, the flyover will help commuters travelling to and fro Site 5 industrial area and also ease traffic on the old Kasna road.

"The flyover will also be advantageous for local residents as it will offer one more option to travel to Kasna," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)