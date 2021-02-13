Shimla, Feb 13 (PTI) The tribal Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh at minus 5.9 degrees Celsius, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said on Saturday.

Kalpa recorded a low of 1.4 degrees Celsius, he added.

Manali, Dalhousie and Kufri registered a low of 2.4, 6.3 and 6.9 degrees Celsius respectively, Singh added.

Shimla recorded a low of 6.4 degrees Celsius, he added.

The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 24.3 degrees Celsius, he added.

Meanwhile, the Met office predicted dry weather in the hill state from February 14 to 19.

