Pakistan vs Australia Free Live Cricket Streaming Online in India, 3rd T20I 2026

Pakistan National Cricket Team vs Australia National Cricket Team Live Streaming and TV Channel telecast Details: Pakistan aim to complete a dominant clean sweep today as they face a depleted Australia in the third and final PAK vs AUS T20I 2026 at the Gaddafi Stadium. Having already secured an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series, the hosts are using the fixture as a final high-intensity tune-up before the 2026 T20 World Cup begins in India and Sri Lanka next week. PAK vs AUS: Cameron Green's 'Chucking' Gesture Ignites Debate Over Pakistan Bowler Usman Tariq's Action.

The series has been defined by Pakistan's superior adaptation to the Lahore surface. In the second T20I, captain Salman Ali Agha led from the front with a blistering 76 off 40 balls, guiding his side to their highest-ever T20I total against Australia (198/5).

The Australian batting line-up, missing stars like Glenn Maxwell and Pat Cummins, has struggled significantly against the home side's spin attack. Abrar Ahmed and Shadab Khan were instrumental in the previous 90-run victory, with the tourists bundled out for just 108. Mitchell Marsh’s side will be desperate for a consolation win to find some momentum before their World Cup opener.

Pakistan vs Australia Broadcast, 3rd T20I 2026 in India

The primary destination for Indian viewers to watch PAK vs AUS live streaming online is the Sports TV YouTube channel, which is providing free live streaming of the cricket match. Babar Azam Funny Memes Go Viral After Star Pakistan Batter Gets Dismissed On Single-Digit Score During PAK vs AUS 2nd T20I 2026.

PAK vs AUS Viewing Options, 3rd T20I 2026

Feature Details Live Telecast (Pakistan) PTV Sports, A Sports Free Live Streaming (India) Sports TV YouTube Channel Live Telecast (India) None (Not available on TV) Match Start Time 16:30 IST (16:00 Local)

The earlier start time was implemented by the Pakistan Cricket Board to avoid the heavy evening dew and lower temperatures of the Punjabi winter. Forecasts suggest a clear evening with no rain, providing ideal conditions for the series conclusion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2026 12:38 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).