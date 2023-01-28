The five persons who were arrested in connection with the incident. (Photo/ANI)

New Delhi (India), January 27 (ANI): In a near rerun of the Khanjawala hit-and-drag incident, a motorist allegedly rammed his car into a scooter and dragged the rider on its roof for about 350 metres in the Keshav Puram area of the national capital on Friday.

According to the FIR registered at the Keshav Puram police station, such was the impact of the collision that the scooter rider was thrown off the pilot seat of his two-wheeler and landed on the vehicle's roof, while the pillion rider died on the spot.

The biker was then allegedly dragged for 350 metres, the police said, adding the five persons were arrested in connection with the incident.

The biker was rushed to a nearby hospital, the police informed further.

There were two people riding the scooty, one of them died in the accident while the other one is hospitalised.

In a similar incident at Khanjawala on New Year's night, 20-year-old Anjali Singh, who was driving a scooter, was allegedly rammed by a car and dragged for several kilometres as she held on to the vehicle in Outer Delhi's Kanjhawala area.

The woman was found dead in the middle of the road, with her clothes tattered and torn.

A total of seven persons, including the five occupants of the car, were arrested in connection with the incident. (ANI)

