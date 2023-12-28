New Delhi, Dec 28 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday appealed to the party cadre across the country to share documents, photos and literature related to the history of the party to be kept in its archives.

The Congress celebrated its 139th foundation day on Thursday.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Congress has its own glorious history. You and your ancestors have been witnesses to many historical events. On this occasion, I appeal to Congress men across the country to scan old literature, photographs, letters and historical documents in different languages ?related to the party and send them to the Delhi headquarters."

"We will keep them in the Congress archives," he said.

The Congress president said the documents can be shared through email, archives@inc.in, or scanning a QR code shared with the post.

