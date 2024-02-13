New Delhi, Feb 13 (PTI) In a first for the Centre-run Safdarjung Hospital, a kidney transplant was conducted where the donor and the recipient had different blood groups, officials said on Tuesday.

The ABO incompatible kidney transplant was conducted on February 6.

Dr Vandana Talwar, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, said, "While kidney transplants started at the Safdarjung Hospital in 2013, this was the first time that a kidney transplant was conducted where the donor and the recipient had different blood groups."

A 28-year-old woman with "AB positive" blood group donated her kidney to her 43-year-old husband, whose blood group was "B positive".

The transplant was successful, the kidney parameters came to normal by the second post-operative day and the patient was subsequently discharged without any complications, informed Dr Vandana Chakravarty, Additional Medical Superintendent in charge of organ transplantation at the hospital.

The patient was unfortunately diagnosed with kidney failure two years ago and was on dialysis for six months, Talwar said.

What complicated the entire transplant was that while the woman's blood group was "AB positive", the man's blood group was "B positive".

"This brought in unique challenges since the husband's body already had antibodies that would reject the wife's kidney and lead to a failure of the transplant," said Dr Pawan Vasudeva, Professor and Head of Urology at the hospital.

A process of desensitisation was carried out to decrease the high levels of antibodies in the man so that the transplant could be attempted, said Dr Rajesh Kumar, Unit Head, Nephrology, Safdarjung Hospital.

Anaesthesia support was provided by a team headed by Dr Sushil Guria.

