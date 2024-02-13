Abu Dhabi, February 13: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with the first batch of students from the IIT Delhi-Abu Dhabi Campus and appreciated the project for bringing the students of two countries together. PM Modi said that this not only begins a new chapter in bilateral collaboration between India and the UAE, but also brings the youth from the two countries together. The opening of a campus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi in the UAE was envisioned by the leadership of India and the UAE in February 2022.

"The project is a joint collaboration between the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D) and Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) and aims to provide quality higher education opportunities to students globally," the MEA statement read. It would also foster partnerships between the two countries in the fields of next generation technology, research and innovation. The first academic program -- a Masters in Energy Transition and Sustainability -- commenced this January, the statement added. PM Modi UAE Visit: Indian Diaspora Gives Warm Welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Abu Dhabi, Eagerly Await BAPS Mandir Inauguration (Watch Videos)

Earlier, upon his arrival at the airport, PM Modi was welcomed by UAE President Al Nahyan. The two leaders shook hands and hugged each other. They also held a one-and-one and bilateral meeting during which many MoUs were exchanged between the two countries. "Immensely grateful to my brother, HH @MohamedBinZayed, for taking the time to receive me at Abu Dhabi airport. I look forward to a productive visit which will further strengthen the friendship between India and UAE," said PM Modi in a post on X. PM Modi in UAE Visit: Zayed Sports Stadium Brims with Attendees for PM Narendra Modi's 'Ahlan Modi' Event (Watch Video)

The 'Ahlan Modi' or 'Hello Modi' event, organized by the Indian community in Abu Dhabi, has gathered unprecedented attention, with over 65,000 registrations received, reflecting the overwhelming response from the Indian expatriate community. PM Modi will be in the UAE from February 13-14 after which he will proceed to Doha, Qatar.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)