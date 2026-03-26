New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): A blast-like sound was reported at Jafrabad Metro station on Thursday evening in the national capital.

According to police officials, the incident occurred around 6:05 PM on the metro line heading towards Burari.

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Upon receiving information, CISF personnel and local police rushed to the spot and evacuated all passengers safely. Preliminary investigation revealed that a kite string (manja) got entangled between two metro power cables, causing a minor blast and brief fire.

Authorities confirmed that no injuries or casualties were reported.

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Services were resumed after the situation was quickly brought under control.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)