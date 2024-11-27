Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 27 (PTI) Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday appointed new vice chancellors to A P J Abdul Kalam Technological University and the Digital University in the state.

Khan, in his capacity as the Chancellor of the university, appointed K Sivaprasad, Professor, Department of Ship Technology, of the Cochin University of Science and Technology as the vice chancellor of the Technological University here until further orders.

"He shall exercise the powers and perform the duties of the Vice Chancellor, APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University, with immediate effect, until further orders," the governor said.

Khan also appointed Ciza Thomas, Senior Joint Director (Rtd) Directorate of Technical Education as the vice chancellor of the Kerala University of the Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, according to a Raj Bhavan statement.

The CPI(M)-led LDF government in Kerala and Governor Khan have been at loggerheads for some time over various issues, including the appointment of vice chancellors and faculty recruitments in various universities across the state.

