Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 10 (ANI): A policeman in West Bengal killed himself after firing at a woman biker outside Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata on Friday.

The officials assumed that the deceased constable was suffering from depression.

As per the information, senior police officials were already present at the spot where the incident occurred.

"Primarily what info we have is that it has no connection with Park Circus agitation (against Nupur Sharma). Probably the Constable was suffering from some sort of depression, we are not sure. After proper confirmation, we can say something. The Constable has died," the police said.

Park Circus agitation pertains to the protest in West Bengal that took place as a response to the controversial statements by the suspended Bharatiya Janata Party leader Nupur Sharma and expelled party leader Naveen Jindal against minorities, for which a huge crowd gathered at Howrah and Park Circus in West Bengal.

A violent massive protest erupted in parts of Uttar Pradesh and Ranchi after which the UP government have given the liberty to police officials to take stringent actions against the ones who hampered the city's peace, whereas the Ranchi administration has imposed a curfew in the district with the intent to restore peace and harmony.Meanwhile, other parts of the country, including Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Punjab, Hyderabad and Gujarat, also faced massive protests against the leader's controversial remarks.

All this came as the row over the comments on the Prophet Muhammad by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma blew up and led to global outrage.

Over the last few days, several countries such as Malaysia, Kuwait and Pakistan condemned recent remarks made by a few BJP leaders. While Nupur Sharma made comments during a TV debate, another leader Naveen Jindal posted a controversial remark on Twitter.

The BJP suspended the spokesperson and expelled media in-charge, Naveen Jindal, over the remarks. The party issued a statement emphasising its intolerance for disrespect of any religious personality. (ANI)

