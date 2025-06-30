Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 30 (ANI): Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Kunal Ghosh on Monday criticised the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) fact-finding committee visit to Kolkata in response to an alleged gang rape of a law student within her college premises, labeling it a "gimmick" and an act of "political tourism."

Speaking to the media, Ghosh questioned the BJP's selective outrage, pointing to their silence on crimes against women in states like Unnao, Hathras, Prayagraj, Gujarat, Manipur, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Tripura.

"This fact-finding team of the BJP is nothing but political tourism, a gimmick. Where were these people when crimes against women were happening one after another in Unnao, Hathras, Prayagraj, Gujarat, Bilkis Bano's case, Manipur, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, and Tripura? Where was this fact-finding committee, including Viplav Dev from Tripura, during those incidents?" he said.

"Now, under the BJP's rule, how long will the list of crimes against women grow? These people have come here only to take notes where the police have already taken action. We have condemned the incident in the town. The Chief Minister is here, the police have acted, arrests have been made, and the investigation is ongoing. The victim's family has full trust in the process. Yet, these people have come to pretend and interfere with the police's work," Ghosh said.

He further pointed out that despite the police's prompt response, the BJP has approached the High Court, which he described as their right but a clear attempt to seek attention.

"Whatever the police have done, arrests and other actions have been completed. Even after that, they approach the High Court. This is their right, but it's clear they're just seeking publicity and media coverage," the TMC leader said.

Earlier today, a four-member fact-finding committee of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) arrived in Kolkata to investigate the recent alleged gangrape of a law student at South Calcutta Law College, aiming to assess the law and order situation in West Bengal.

The committee includes former Union Minister and ex-police officer Satpal Singh, former Union Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, Lok Sabha MP Biplab Kumar Deb and Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra.

Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra, member of the BJP fact-finding team, said, "This fact-finding committee of the BJP had a definite reason behind its formation... The failures and the shortcomings of the government, the police, and the investigative agencies clearly indicate the involvement of the ruling party in all crimes... The main accused has relations with the TMC, is a historysheeter, and has been arrested four times previously... We talked to the Commissioner of Police... We will try to meet the victim and her kin. As per the information we have, they are not being allowed to meet anyone, and the police have hidden them somewhere..." (ANI)

