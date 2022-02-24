Kolkata, Feb 24 (PTI) A representation was made to the Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court by a lawyer on Thursday requesting prohibition on wearing of religious attires in the nature of headgear and other articles of faith by advocates in the premises of the high court.

It stated that the Bar Council of India, the chief regulatory body of advocates, has framed certain rules regulating the dress code of the lawyers.

Also Read | Russian Soldiers Sent Flirty Messages to Ukrainian Women on Dating App: Report.

The representation by advocate Shakti Khaitan requested "for a prohibition on the wearing of religious attires in the nature of headgear and articles of faith by Advocates in the premises of the Hon'ble High Court at Calcutta in accordance with the dress code prescribed by the Bar Council of India."

It said that the courts ensure that the high ideals of the Constitution, of which secularism is of unimpeachable significance, actually find implementation in the lives of the "body politick".

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: PM Narendra Modi to Speak to Russian President Vladimir Putin Shortly.

The advocate prayed that what is already implicit in the said rules "be made explicit by an order/notification issued on the Administrative Side of the High Court which bans the wearing of all religious headgear, veils and other articles of faith by Advocates in the premises of the Hon'ble Calcutta High Court."

He, however, added that for ensuring that fundamental rights are not violated, any religious headgear or articles of faith that are essential to any religious practice under Article 25 of the Constitution be excluded from the order/notification which he has prayed for.

Article 25 of the Constitution mentions subject to public order, morality and health, all persons are equally entitled to freedom of conscience and the right to profession, practice and propagate religion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)