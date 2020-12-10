Kolkata, Dec 10 (PTI) The Kolkata Metro will increase the number of services on the North-South Line from 204 to 216, starting December 14, an official said on Thursday.

These 12 additional services will be added between 11 am and 5 pm from Monday to Saturday, Metro spokesperson Indrani Banerjee said.

Timings of the first and last services from both terminal stations will remain unchanged, she said, adding that there will be 108 services in the Up direction with a similar number of Down trains.

She said that for senior citizens, women and children (below 15 years), e-passes will not be required throughout the day.

For all other passengers, e-passes will only be required during rush hours from 8.30 am to 11 am, and 5 pm to 8 pm, Banerjee said.

No e-passes will be required for the passengers on Sundays, she said.

No tokens will be issued and only smart cards will be allowed in adherence to the COVID safety protocol, the official said.

