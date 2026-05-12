India News | Kolkata Police Arrest BORC Jharkhand Regional Committee Member; Detain Bangla Pokkho Chief Garga Chatterjee

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], May 12 (ANI): Kolkata Police on Tuesday arrested alleged Maoist leader Shraddha Biswas alias Bela, a regional committee member of the BORC Jharkhand outfit, while also detaining Bangla Pokkho chief Garga Chatterjee over social media posts related to EVM tampering allegations and content allegedly capable of creating social discord.

Addressing a press conference, Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Nand said Shraddha Biswas had been active in Maoist operations across parts of Jharkhand since 2006 and was apprehended based on intelligence inputs.

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"Today, we have arrested one regional committee member of BORC Jharkhand. Her name is Shraddha Biswas, alias Bela. She was active from 2006 till date in areas of Ghatshila, East Singhbhum and West Singhbhum," Nand said.

According to the Commissioner, Biswas had more than 20 cases pending in Jharkhand.

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"She had come for some purpose, and we could obtain information about her, and she has been arrested. She has more than 20 cases pending in Jharkhand. She was arrested in Belpahari, Paschim Medinipur, in 2004-05. After getting bail, she left and continued her activities," he said.

Nand further stated that Jharkhand Police had announced a reward linked to her rank within the Maoist organisation.

"Jharkhand Police has announced a reward of Rs 15 lakhs depending on the rank of the Maoist leader. We will interrogate her and find out other details about other members operating in Jharkhand area," he added.

In a separate case, the Kolkata Police Commissioner said Bangla Pokkho chief Garga Chatterjee was arrested after allegedly making repeated social media posts regarding EVM tampering and election malpractices, which police claimed created confusion among political parties and sections of society.

"Garga Chhatterjee had posted on social media about EVM tampering and malpractices in the election process. This caused different perceptions among political parties and also created confusion," Nand said.

He said a complaint had been filed by the District Election Officer, following which a case was registered.

"He was issued notice twice, but he didn't appear before the police. So, he has been arrested. He has been arrested in Kolkata," the Commissioner said.

Nand also said another suo motu case had been registered against Chatterjee over alleged posts targeting different communities.

"There was also a suo-moto case by the police where he was posting again and again, he was writing different things for different communities. This causes differences in society. A case was registered against that too; he will be attached in this case too," he added. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)