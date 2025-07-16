Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Kolkata Police on Wednesday issued a public advisory clarifying that no directive had been issued to halt or restrict Durga Puja celebrations in 2025.

The clarification came amid widespread rumours and misinformation on social media regarding crowd control measures during the upcoming festival.

"It has been observed that misinformation is being circulated regarding crowd management measures during Durga Puja 2025," the Kolkata Police said in a post on X.

"Kolkata Police would like to clarify that no directive has been issued to halt or restrict any Durga Puja celebrations. Our sole priority is to ensure public safety during the festivities," it said.

According to the police, crowd circulation plans at high-footfall pandals were necessary to avoid stampedes, traffic jams, or other emergency situations. These steps were described as preventive in nature and should not be viewed as interference in any religious or cultural activity.

Officials also urged the public to be cautious and responsible when sharing content online. They encouraged citizens to verify information from official sources before forwarding it.

"We request all citizens to stay informed through official channels and avoid sharing unverified or misleading content. Your cooperation is essential to ensuring a safe and smooth festive experience for everyone," the advisory added.

Earlier on July 10, tensions flared in Kolkata's New Alipore after the truck owners' association accused the police of vandalising at least 30 trucks over a parking issue without any prior notice. Kolkata Police said that three personnel were suspended in this case.

Pankaj Kumar, head of the Alipore Truck Owners Association, stated that no prior notice was issued by the police regarding this matter.

"This has been done by the New Alipore Police. We received a call yesterday, and we sent the driver immediately. As soon as they went ahead to move the vehicles, they were beaten up. You can see the damage they did to these vehicles. They said not to park vehicles here. After the protests, they sent us a letter asking us to park the vehicles here and not on the main road. There is not enough space at the siding to park a loaded truck there...The Police are not cooperating with us. They had not given us any notice beforehand," Kumar told ANI.

"We were only told two days ago not to park the trucks here as it is causing difficulty for the ambulance as there is a hospital here...30-35 trucks have been vandalised...," he further said. (ANI)

