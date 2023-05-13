New Delhi, May 13: A Port Blair-bound Vistara flight (UK747) is returning to its origin airport Kolkata due to bad weather at the destination, the airline said on Saturday.

The flight is expected to arrive in Kolkata at about 3 pm. Cyclone Mocha Latest Update: Cyclonic Storm Likely To Cause ‘Heavy’ to ‘Very Heavy’ Rainfall in Most Northeast States.

Bad weather was likely triggered by the active cyclone Mocha, which is currently centred around Port Blair.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)