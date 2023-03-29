Noida, Mar 29 (PTI) A South Korean national, working as a manager at a restaurant in Greater Noida, has been arrested for allegedly serving liquor to customers without excise license, officials said on Wednesday.

Accused Heo Seong Jin worked at the 'Mio' restaurant, which is located on the second floor of a shopping mall, under Beta 2 police station limits, in Greater Noida, the officials said

"The South Korean national works as the manager at the restaurant where liquor was being served to customers without license. Additionally, the restaurant was found serving some liquor which is meant for sale in Delhi and not in Uttar Pradesh. Hence, the manager has been booked under relevant provisions of the law," Excise Inspector (Greater Noida) Chandra Shekhar Singh said.

"We had been getting complaints against the restaurant about violations of the law. In the past also, it was found serving liquor without permit and action was taken against its officials. The owner of the restaurant is at large," Singh said.

During the inspection, the Excise officials seized around two dozen beer bottles which included some Korean brands also, the officer said.

An FIR has been lodged at the local Beta 2 police station under sections 60 and 63 of the Excise Act and the accused was produced before a judicial magistrate who has remanded him in jail, Singh added.

