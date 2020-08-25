Bengaluru, Aug 25 (PTI) The Karnataka government on Tuesday said it was prepared to restart inter-state bus services, with easing of COVID-19 restriction, and has written to neighbouring states in this regard.

However, the government said it is yet to take a call on resuming services to Maharashtra.

Also Read | Rs 2,000 Currency Notes Were Not Printed in 2019-20: RBI Annual Report.

"Now after unlock, operations are restored to Andhra Pradesh only. Letter correspondence was made to other states for restoration of operations. But they are yet to respond," Deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi said in a statement.

Savadi, who is in-charge of the transport department said, from our end, we are all set to re-start bus operations to these states except Maharashtra.

Also Read | Pulwama Terror Attack: JeM’s Maulana Masood Azhar, Brothers Gave Directions to Terrorists, Says NIA.

Since Maharashtra is still suffering from Covid high risk, we will take the decisions after this month, he added.

As many as 2,500 government buses were in operation to neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Goa, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra and Puducherry before the lockdown.

The state government on Monday had ordered discontinuation of several screening and surveillance procedures aimed at containing COVID-19 at borders, bus stands, railway stations and airports, also 14 days of quarantine, following the Centre asking states to ensure no restriction was imposed on the inter-state and intra-state movement of people and goods.PTI KSU SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)