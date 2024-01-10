Bengaluru, Jan 10 (PTI) The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday issued notice to the state government on petitions challenging the shifting of 28 veterinarian clinics in various parts of Bengaluru.

The bench comprising Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice Krishan S Dixit heard petitions filed by Animal Rights Foundation, Yelahanka MLA SR Vishwanath and others in this regard.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Transfers Rs 1,577 Crore to 1.3 Crore Ladli Bahna Yojana Beneficiaries.

Notices were also issued to the Union government, State Department of Animal Husbandry.

The petitioners have challenged the Government Order to shift vet clinics that have less than 1,300 animals in their jurisdiction.

Also Read | Bihar: Class 4 Student Faints Inside Her School Due to Extreme Cold in West Champaran.

They claimed that more than 13 lakh animals of various kinds were raised by people in Anekal, Bengaluru South, Bengaluru North taluks. Therefore, the order to shift the clinics from these places was unscientific and uncalled for.

The government had on December 15, 2023, decided to shift the vet clinics in Gantinahalli, Linganahalli, Haniyur and Madappanahalli.

The petitioners claimed that farmers and animal owners in these places would be severely affected if the shifting takes place and sought to quash the order.

While the state government has decided to start 100 new animal care centres and issued an order in this regard on May 17, 2022, it has started shifting existing centres, the petitioners claimed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)