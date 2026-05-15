India News | Kuki, Naga Groups Release 28 Hostages Following Intervention by CSOs and Police

Senapati (Manipur) [India], May 15 (ANI): A total of 28 hostages were released in Manipur in the early hours of Friday after both the Kuki and Naga sides freed 14 individuals each, in a development facilitated by the United Naga Council (UNC), civil society organisations (CSOs), and law enforcement agencies.

According to sources from civil society organisations, the release involved several individuals who had reportedly been detained amid ongoing tensions in the region. From the Naga side, 14 individuals, including men and women detained at Ireng Liangmai village near Singda Dam and Senapati district, were released.

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Similarly, the Kuki side released 14 individuals, including 12 women who had allegedly been held at Leilon Vaiphei village, along with two individuals associated with the Salesian Provincial Office in Dimapur who were reportedly detained in the Sapermeina area.

However, uncertainty remains over the whereabouts of six male detainees who were reportedly being held at Leilon Vaiphei village. Sources indicated that additional individuals may still be in custody, although no official confirmation has been issued so far.

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No official statement has yet been released regarding those still unaccounted for.

The latest development comes amid heightened tensions in parts of Manipur following recent incidents of violence targeting church leaders and civilians.

Meanwhile, the Zomi Students' Federation-General Headquarters (ZSF-GHQ) on Thursday strongly condemned the killing of three pastors belonging to the Thadou Baptist Association (TBA).

In a statement, the organisation described the attack on church leaders and civilians as "merciless" and said the incident had "shaken the conscience of all right-thinking Christians."

The federation termed the attack unprecedented during the ongoing communal and ethnic unrest in the state and announced a shutdown in town areas from Wednesday evening as a mark of mourning.

The Kuki Students' Organisation (KSO), Churachandpur, also condemned the killings, calling the ambush and murder of the TBA church leaders between Kotjim and Veitum/L. Jangnomphai on May 13 "heinous" and "utterly condemnable."

The organisation said the shutdown was also a protest against the alleged failure of state law enforcement agencies to curb activities of armed groups.

Following the shutdown call, markets remained closed and vehicular movement came to a halt in Churachandpur, except for emergency services. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)