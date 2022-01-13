Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 13 (ANI): The mortal remains of senior grade constable Rohit Chib, who lost his life in the Kulgam encounter, brought to his hometown Jagti in Jammu on Thursday.

On Wednesday, an encounter broke out between the security forces and terrorist.

In this encounter, a terrorist identified as Babar was killed, said Inspector General of Police (Kashmir) Vijay Kumar.

An AK rifle, a pistol, and two grenades have been recovered from the terrorist, the IGP further said.

"The JeM terrorist killed in the Kulgam encounter has been identified as Babar, a Pakistani national active in Shopian & Kulgam since 2018. One AK rifle, one pistol, and two grenades have been recovered," the IGP told ANI. (ANI)

