Alibaug, Dec 9 (PTI) With the recovery of two more bodies from the Kundalika river in Raigad district of Maharashtra, the drowning incident toll has climbed to four, officials said on Monday.

All the deceased are related to each other. They were originally from Navi Mumbai and were spending their holidays at their grandmother's home in Rawalje village.

The incident occurred on December 7 when a group of 10 to 12 people was washing clothes in the Kundalika river.

"A member of the group fell into the river, following which three others jumped into the waters to save him, resulting in the tragedy," officials said.

The bodies of Siddhesh Sonar and Siddhi Pedekar were recovered on Saturday night, while the bodies of Kajal Sonar and Soni Sonar were fished out on Sunday.

