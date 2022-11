New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra has been granted a 14-month extension in the post beyond his date of superannuation on December 31 this year, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Kwatra had assumed office as Foreign Secretary on May 1 this year, succeeding Harsh Vardhan Shringla to the post.

Also Read | Mumbai Shocker: Madrasa Teacher Hits Minor Girl With Curtain Rod After Students Refuse To Stop Talking During His Class in Andheri; Booked.

"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved extension in service to Vinay Mohan Kwatra, (IFS:1988), as Foreign Secretary beyond the date of his superannuation i.e. 31.12.2022 up to 30.04.2024 or until further orders, whichever is earlier," a government order said.

The extension of his tenure comes at a time when India is assuming the presidency of the G-20. India is set to host the G-20 Summit next year.

Also Read | AIIMS Delhi Server Down: Hackers Demand Rs 200 Crore in Cryptocurrency As Ransomware Attack Keeps Online Services Suspended for 6th Day.

Earlier, Kwatra was serving as India's envoy to Nepal.

Kwatra is known to have extensive expertise in dealing with India's neighbourhood as well as the US, China and Europe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)