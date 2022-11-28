Mumbai, November 28: In a shocking incident that took place in Mumbai, a madrasa teacher allegedly hit a student with a curtain rod. As per reports, the Arabic teacher allegedly assaulting a 12-year-old minor girl with a curtain rod in Andheri's Marol. The incident took place on Sunday at around 7.20 am. Reportedly, the incident took place at Gausia madrasa near Marol pipeline in Andheri.

According to a report in the Hindustan Times, the teacher identified as Taufiq Ali allegedly got violent when the students refused to stop talking during his class. Speaking about the incident, an officer from Sahar police station said, "Taufik hit five to six of the male students with his hands and during this time, he suddenly picked up an iron curtain rod and threw it at Sadika Khan (12)." Mumbai Shocker: Three Insert Roti-Roller Inside Private Part of Friend in Badlapur, Record Video of the Act; One Arrested, Two Absconding.

The officer said that the minor girl sustained injuries after the curtain rod hit her on the shoulder. After the incident, the student narrated the ordeal to her parents, who took her to a doctor for a check-up. Later, they approached the police and filed a complaint against the teacher.

Sanjay Govilkar, senior police inspector of Sahar police station said, "Based on the father’s statement, we have booked Taufiq for assault with a dangerous weapon under the Indian Penal Code, along with cruelty to a child under relevant sections of the Bombay Children’s Act, 1948." Bengaluru Shocker: Class 10 Student Ends Life After Being Scolded by Teacher for Copying in Class Test; Suicide Note Says 'Mom, I Am Sorry'.

The officer said that they are investigating the matter. He also said that the minor girl is receiving treatment and out of danger. So far, the police have made no arrests in the case.

