Srinagar, Aug 19 (PTI) The Hurriyat Conference on Friday dismissed Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha's statement denying the house arrest of its chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq as a "blatant misrepresentation of facts".

Speaking to a news channel, Sinha said the Mirwaiz was not under house arrest. "We have kept cops around him for his safety. He should decide what he wants," the lieutenant governor said.

"All Parties Hurriyat Conference expresses amazement at the video statement given to a media agency by L-G of J-K Mr Manoj Sinha, in which he refuted that APHC chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq is under house detention for the past three years since August 2019 but instead vehicles and personnel stationed outside his house are there for his safety," the Hurriyat said in a statement.

"Such blatant misrepresentation of facts" and denial of his incarceration is unbelievable, it said.

Reacting to the L-G's statement, Peoples Conference chief Sajad Lone tweeted, "I think L-G sahib needs to verify facts. His statements don't reflect reality. May I humbly state that the tradition of locking up leaders and then denying is an old worn out tradition. It has been happening for the last 3 decades."

"The same way my colleagues were locked in their homes 'for their own safety' for months on 4th Aug 2019 & the same way we get trucks parked outside our gates every once in a while because 'inputs' suggest an attack on Gupkar road is imminent," National Conference vice-president Omar Abdullah said in a tweet.

