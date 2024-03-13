Ooty (Tamil Nadu) [India], March 13 (ANI): A labourer was killed after he was buried in a landslide during construction work in Ooty on Wednesday, said police.

According to the police, in the incident, two labourers, identified as Zakir (23) and Rishwan (22) from Jharkhand, got trapped. On receiving information, the fire department reached the spot, and rescued both but Rishwan succumbed to injuries.

The construction work was going on at a place belonging to Chandran, opposite the arboriculture park in the Nilgiris district.

A total of four people were engaged in digging out soil for the construction when the landslide happened.

Two of the workers managed to safeguard themselves, while the other two got trapped beneath the soil. Later, with the help of JCB machine, fire workers cleared the debris and rescued both workers, and with oxygen support, they were taken to the Government Medical College, in Nilgiris, where doctors declared Rizwan brought dead.

Earlier a week ago, in a similar incident, six construction workers were killed after a portion of a building collapsed during house construction. (ANI)

