Lucknow, March 13: A local court in Uttar Pradesh recently sentenced a man to 10 years in jail for raping a minor Dalit girl in the state. The accused had raped the victim in Uttar Pradesh's Buduan. The court awarded the sentence on Monday, March 11. The incident came to light after a farmer from the Alapur area filed a police complaint in September 2016.

In his complaint, the farmer stated that his 17-year-old daughter had gone to the forest to answer nature's call when two men sexually assaulted her, reports the Times of India. The victim was rescued by residents who arrived at the spot after hearing her screams. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Burns Wife Alive in Budaun After She Stops Him From Consuming Alcohol.

Back then, the police registered an FIR and sent the girl for a medical examination. Later, her statement was recorded in the court. During the trial of the case, one of the two accused was found to be a minor. While the case against the minor was transferred to the juvenile court, the court began a trial against the second accused identified as Akash Kumar alias Nanhe (27).

Mirza Zeenat, judge of the additional district and sessions court awarded rigorous imprisonment of 10 years to the accused. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 fine on the accused. Virendra Singh Verma, public prosecutor said that both the accused were charged under section 376D (gangrape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). UP Shocker: Woman Kills Self Over Alleged Molestation by Minor in Agra, Accused Detained.

The accused were also charged under relevant sections of the POCSO Act and the SC/ST Act. After hearing the defense counsel and reviewing the evidence presented, the court found Akash guilty.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 13, 2024 09:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).